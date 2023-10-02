Abg Jo: New SK Maludam shows why education autonomy important

BETONG (Oct 2): The completion of a new school building at SK Maludam signifies the importance for Sarawak to have autonomy in education matters, says Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Premier of Sarawak said this authority, granted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar early this year, had enabled the state government to resolve the long-standing issue of dilapidated schools more effectively.

In this respect, Abang Johari pointed out that the transfer of power to Sarawak in implementing development projects under RM50 million had allowed the state to implement various policies, although in doing so, it would have to use its own funds first.

Nonetheless, he said Sarawak was willing to use its own funds first as long as it could expedite the projects, especially those involving works on dilapidated schools.

“Today, we’re handing over this building to the Ministry of Education. Actually, the one that should hand it over is the federal government, but today, it’s the reverse.

“Although reversed, we’re willing to do this because this is for the future of our children.

“That’s why I asked Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to grant us autonomy in education, especially for the implementation of projects because we know how to do it,” said Abang Johari at the opening ceremony for the new school and hostel blocks at SK Meludam here, today.

Adding on, the Premier said Sarawak was able to expedite the works because it did not have to go through the federal government.

He also highlighted Sarawak’s capability in administering its own education matters, adding that the government always strove to increase the state’s income.

“This also shows that the government is committed to ensuring the distribution of wealth can be felt by the people of Sarawak.”

Abang Johari also said the key reason why many projects had been delayed was because of the state having to go through a long process.

“The projects involved huge funds; that’s why we needed to refer to the federal government for decisions.

“But now, with autonomy, we can implement them (projects). We needed to use our own funds first, but it’s fine because the cost of this building was RM34 million.

“And we’re very lucky because we have money to do this.

“I believe our revenue will increase more this year. That is why I had announced that we would be able to offer free education in three years’ time,” he said.

On Sunday at the closing ceremony for Pesta Benak 2023 in Sri Aman, Abang Johari had expressed optimism that Sarawakian students would attain free tertiary education at state-owned universities by 2026 – or earlier.

He was quoted as having said that this plan was backed up by Sarawak’s economic strength.

“I have asked Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn and his deputy Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee to study on providing free tertiary education to Sarawakians in our state-owned universities.

“Based on this study, I believe that under the 13th Malaysia Plan, we will be able to give free tertiary education to Sarawakians by 2025, or 2026.

“I can commit to 2026 because our economic strength will be stronger by then,” said Abang Johari in his speech.