Acho becomes first Sarawakian puller to win world junior title

KUCHING (Oct 2): Sarawak’s top junior puller Acho Prince Kee Zing Yang made a major breakthrough in armwrestling when he became the first Sarawakian to win a world junior title.

The 17-year-old was crowned the champion in the Junior U18 86kg Right Hand champion at the 4th International Federation of Armwrestling (IFA) World Armwrestling Championships in Kuala Lumpur last Saturday after he defeated South African challenger Alexander Hoy in the final.

The form five student of SMK Batu Lintang put on a spirited challenge to emerged victorious in the category that featured participants from Singapore, US, Slovakia, South Africa and Bangladesh.

Acho, who is the state number one and national number two in junior 86kg, also finished fourth in the Junior U18 86kg Left Hand.

“I feel super happy to win the Right Hand where there were seven opponents but was shocked that I could not finish among the top three in the Left Hand against five other opponents.

“I finished fourth in the Right and sixth in the Left at the IFA World Championships in France last year and this is an improved performance for me,” he told The Borneo Post when met at the Kuching International Airport yesterday.

Acho felt that he could have done better in the Left Hand if he had spent more time on the preparation. He had to devote time for tuition as he will be sitting for his SPM in December this year.

“The competition was tough but I prayed hard and I got my confidence from there and I thank God for this.

“I would also like to thank my coach Dominic Johnny, who had not only helped to make me a better athlete but also a better person in life too.

“Thank you, dad and sisters Abisadj and Abigail as well as my late mom for all the encouragement and support over the years,” said Acho who took up armwrestling in 2021.

He is planning to return to competition sometime in March next year for the National Championship to qualify for the Asia Championships in Goa and later in the IFA World Championships in Greece.

Meanwhile, Dominic, who is from Sabah, expressed his satisfaction with the outstanding performance of Acho and said that the latter could be more focused in the training after his examination.

“He is very strong in the Right Hand and 20 per cent less strong in the Left. Acho and another junior Steven Adrian have done well in this championships.

“Adrian finished third in the Junior U21 105kg Left Hand while the other four pullers have done their best against the world’s top pullers in their respective categories,” said Dominic who finished seventh in Men’s Senior 78kg Right Hand.

Except for Acho, the others were making their first appearance in the world championships.

Jong Chi Choon finished sixth in the Men’s Senior 78kg Above Left Hand and fifth in Right Hand, Mohd Shafiq Abdullah was placed eighth out of 16 competitors in the Men’s Senior 70kg Right Hand while Tracey Edwina Hughes was in the fifth position in the Women’s Senior 78kg Above Right Hand, and Cristal Adam competed in the Men’s Senior 86kg left and right hands.

“Overall, it was a good outing for the pullers and I am happy that despite lacking experience, they have not lost very badly and catching up with the rest of the world.

“On behalf of the Sarawak armwrestling team, I would like to express my sincere gratitude and appreciation to the State government through the Sarawak Sports Corporation for providing the strong support to this sport.

“Sarawak is the only state in the country that provides the funding for the coach and athletes to go to competitions whereas other states have to either depend on sponsors and fork out the money from their own pockets,” said Dominic.