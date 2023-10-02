‘Admiring historical charms of Kuala Lipis’

This is the third article of a six-part series on Tourism Malaysia Sarawak’s ‘Berambeh Ke Lembah Klang & Pantai Timur’ programme, running from Sept 9 to 14, 2023.

OUR arrival at the Kuala Lipis Railway Station marked the next leg of our ‘Berambeh Ke Lembah Klang & Pantai Timur’ programme.

After alighting from the train, my fellow travellers and I took the time to stretch our legs before boarding the bus bound for Kuala Lipis – a town in Pahang steeped in history and surrounded by the lush embrace of the rainforest.

Our first stop was at the ‘Pulut Rendang Hitam Anak Pak Jamil’, a restaurant in Kuala Lipis well-known for its culinary delights. Looking at the breakfast spread, we knew that we were in for a treat – ‘Nasi Lemak’ (rice cooked in coconut milk) with a scrumptious variety of ‘rendang’ (heavy stew) dishes.

With our bellies full, we were ready for our next adventure – Taman Negara Sungai Relau, a paradise for jungle-trekkers, followed by a climbing expedition on Mount Tahan, the highest peak in Peninsular Malaysia at 2,187 metres above sea level.

‘Wonders of the rainforest’

We got all geared up for the first activity of the day, manoeuvring the Tree Top Walk of Taman Negara Sungai Relau.

This recent addition to the national park features a network of six observation towers, each offering a breathtaking view over the rainforest canopy.

Standing on the highest tower, rising 32 metres above the forest floor, I gazed with awe at the sprawling expanse of greenery below.

The rainforest itself is home to wondrous treasures in the forms of diverse species of flora and fauna, including magnificent hornbills. I could see many bird enthusiasts there, with binoculars in their hands, out to spot the elusive avian critters hidden amidst the leaves.

‘Kelah’ galore at sanctuary

After the exhilarating experience from the Tree Top Walk, we made our way to the Kuala Juram Kelah Sanctuary, where we were fortunate to observe and interact with the highly-prized ‘Kelah’ (the ‘Greater Brook Carp’, or the ‘Malaysian Mahseer’) in their pristine natural habitat.

During this segment, we also learned more about the conservation efforts including the fish-breeding programme, all aimed at ensuring the survival of this majestic species.

Fishing was not permitted at the sanctuary, but we did get to feed the ‘kelah’ and also bathe there. Some of the more adventurous souls in our group tried their luck in catching the fish with their hands – those who succeeded then release the fish back into the water, respecting the need to maintain the delicate balance of this unique environment.

We were reminded about ‘kelah’ being ‘very sensitive’ creatures – we were told beforehand to wear clothing with subdued colours to avoid startling the fish.

An hour of splashing in the water and forging connection with nature, it was meal-time and this time, delicious chicken rice was on the menu.

Learning town’s colonial history

Our accommodation for the night was the Star Well Hotel, strategically located in Bandar Baru Kuala Lipis with convenient links to the bus and railway stations.

All of us went into our respective rooms to freshen up and take a brief rest, before heading down to the lobby for the coffee break.

It was such a relief for us to know that the hotel did have laundry service, and without any hesitation, we all sent our clothes to be laundered.

Next on the itinerary was the Bandar Kuala Lipis Heritage Walk. For this leg, we boarded the bus to take us to the first stop, Dataran Bangunan Bersejarah, hailed as a repository of any historical information about Kuala Lipis.

I learned that Kuala Lipis had evolved at the confluence of Sungai Lipis and Sungai Jelai, gradually becoming a prominent trading and commercial centre in Pahang – even being named the state capital under the British colonial rule.

That era had imposed much influence on the town, highly evident in the architecture of the buildings there.

One of the notable structures that we walked past was the Clifford School, a place that held special historical significance as it was the first to offer a ‘School Certificate Class’.

The school’s illustrious alumni include the former Sultan of Pahang and Malaysia’s beloved singer Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza.

The Malay Hostel Building, constructed in 1926 and located within the school campus, once accommodated boarders from across Pahang, and it held administrative importance during the Japanese Occupation.

Our exploration continued to the State Government Secretary (SUK) House, a building perched atop Bukit Bius. Built in 1920, this structure blended European and Malay architectural designs and had served as the official residence for the Government State Secretary.

It had even been the residence of Malaysia’s second Prime Minister Tun Abdul Razak Datuk Hussein, and the birthplace of the sixth Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

We also had the chance to visit Jambatan Keretapi Kampung Tanjung Jati, a bridge stretching over the confluence of Sungai Lipis and Sungai Jelai.

This structure once facilitated the transport of forest products and iron ores to the British ships, a testament to the town’s thriving economic activities decades ago.

‘Of patin and tempoyak’

Meal time came again, but this time, I was quite excited upon knowing that the restaurant that we would head to was named ‘Azmi Ikan Stim Tempoyak’.

There, I finally landed a chance to savour ‘patin tempoyak’, a local delicacy comprising ‘patin’ (local silver catfish) and ‘tempoyak’ (fermented flesh of the durian).

The flavours were exquisite, and I relished every bite.

With the clock ticking past 10pm, it was time for us to make our way back to the hotel.

However, some of us – me included – opted for a leisurely walk back to our accommodation, taking in the sights and sounds of Kuala Lipis along the way.

Day 3 of our ‘Tourism Malaysia’ was been a whirlwind of excitement, discoveries and indulgence.

From the heights of the rainforest canopy to the depths of its rich history, Kuala Lipis had woven its magic into our journey, leaving us eager for what the next several days would bring.

• The fourth article, to be out next Monday, will be about the activities carried out on Day 4 of this familiarisation programme.