Armizan: Process on appointment of Sabah, S’wak reps to IRB board to be tabled next Parliament sitting

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 2): The process on the appointment of Sabah and Sarawak representatives to the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) board of directors is expected to be tabled in the next Parliament sitting scheduled from Oct 9 to Nov 30.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said this would involve the tabling of the amendment bill, which is important to strengthen the appointment process through legislation.

Although representatives from Sabah and Sarawak are now on the IRB Board of Directors, the appointments were done administratively and are retractable, he said.

He added that the Federal Cabinet on June 5 this year passed a proposal to amend the IRB Act to provide for the appointment of the Sabah and Sarawak representatives as IRB board members.

“We know the importance of having representatives (from) Sabah and Sarawak so that Sabah and Sarawak have access to information related to revenue collection to make other demands, for example, related to special grants,” he added.

He said this to reporters after a ‘Wacana Madani’ programme at Menara Kinabalu here yesterday.

Armizan, who is Papar MP, said the move was a commitment by the federal government that reflects the political will to interpret the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), particularly in resolving the pending issues in the agreement.

He said the matter was one of the pending issues in MA63 and had been raised by the Sabah and Sarawak governments in the MA63 Special Council Meeting on Oct 18 last year.

The membership of Sabah and Sarawak representatives in the IRB was halted when the IRB and related laws were abolished and regulated by the IRB Department starting in 1967, and then continued by the IRB which was established in 1996 under the IRB Act.

Meanwhile, Armizan reminded all parties to give meaning to the struggle for the demands in MA63 so that it can be implemented through the union and the Federal Constitution as a reference, as well as the Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC) report. — Bernama