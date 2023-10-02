BIKF 2023 generates over RM100,000 daily sales for traders, says BDA deputy chairman

BINTULU (Oct 2): The five-day 16th Borneo International Kite Festival (BIKF) has generated over RM100,000 daily sales for its traders, said Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) deputy chairman Dato Haidar Khan Asghar Khan.

He said the festival, which ended Sunday, was one of the best platforms for traders from all states in Malaysia to promote their products.

“This is actually one of the main purposes of organising BIKF – to boost the local economy, as they could make quite profitable returns from the festival,” he said on Sunday at a dinner marking the end of the festival.

He thanked all traders and vendors for their participation in this year’s festival.

“Whatever you start will come to an end. No matter how good it is or how long you enjoy its goodness, it will come to an end.

“The same goes for our 16th edition of BIKF. The last five days have been wonderful; a festival enjoyed not only by the entire community in Bintulu but the whole of Sarawak. I’m sure all of us here have witnessed the gigantic crowd that goes to Lasar from day to night – five days of shared joy for all of us,” he said.

He also expressed his gratitude to the national and international kite-flyers from 41 countries for their support and showmanship, without which the BIKF would have lost its glitter.

Haidar also thanked the sponsors as their financial support boosted the success of BIKF and also the local community in Bintulu for their continued support of the festival.

“The Bintulu community thronged the festival site from morning to night despite the hot and dry weather, coming in large numbers from all over Sarawak and neighbouring Brunei.”

He also extended a show of thanks to the unsung heroes of every BDA event in Bintulu, namely the garbage collectors, sweepers and cleaners for their efforts in keeping the area clean for visitors.

Meanwhile, a representative of the international kite-flyers Kevin Sanders from Australia said it was indeed a remarkable journey for BDA as the main organizer for successfully organising the festival.

“This is the 16th BIKF here in Bintulu and who could have predicted the first festival would be embraced so enthusiastically by the people of Bintulu and Sarawak. It has grown from strength to strength and here we are, almost 20 years later,” he said.

Kevin also took a moment to touch on the Covid-19 pandemic, which forced the kite festival on hiatus from 2020-2022.

“Unfortunately, the kite community and the world at large have lost a great number of families and friends along the way. We miss them and remember them very fondly.”

He also thanked BDA for their dedication and enthusiasm in holding the festival as well as ktie enthusiasts for their strong support of the festival.