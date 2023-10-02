Body of second missing teen recovered from Sg Meluan

JULAU (Oct 2): The body of the second teenager who went missing while swimming with his friend in Sungai Meluan here was found at around 8.30pm last night.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the body of Ferdinand Raymond Jiram, 16, from Rumah John Nanga at Nanga Meluan was recovered by villagers about 50 metres from where he was last seen.

“The Bintangor fire station chief informed that the body was found by the villagers. Four firefighters from Bintangor fire station went to the scene at 10.05pm to verify the information.

“They arrived at the location at 11.15pm and found that the body had indeed been recovered. The body was later handed over to the police to be brought to Sarikei Hospital,” it said.

Following the recovery of the body, Bomba ended the search and rescue operation at 11.58pm.

Ferdinand and his friend Abdul Rezan Abdul Jalil, 15, were swimming in the river prior to the incident which occurred at around 3pm yesterday.

It was understood that Ferdinand had tried to save Abdul Rezan, who had encountered difficulties in his attempt to cross the river before both were swept away by the strong currents.

Abdul Rezan’s body was recovered by rescuers at 5.47pm some 20 metres from where he was last seen.