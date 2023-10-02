‘Call of The Tribes’ flash mob kicks off month-long WAK 2023

KUCHING (Oct 2): The month-long What About Kuching (WAK) 2023 kicked off with the spectacular ‘Call of The Tribes’ flash mob yesterday evening.

It saw four groups representing different ethnic groups in Sarawak coming from different entry points and walking down the streets of Kuching to meet up at the garden of the Old Courthouse for a joint performance.

The groups comprised a Chinese drum troupe from Carpenter Street, Indian Bhangra drum troupe from India Street, Malay kompang troupe from the Darul Hana Bridge, and Dayaks crossing the Sarawak River in a penambang from Pangkalan Sapi.

A miring ceremony was also held at the Old Courthouse garden to seek divine blessings for the event.

The event continued with a performance by the Sarawak Drum Community Drum Shed, followed by a live acoustic music performance by Ready By Two.

According to a press release from Sarawak Tourism Board, WAK 2023 is the fifth edition organised annually.

With the tagline ‘Celebrate Arts, Culture and Lifestyle’, WAK 2023 has lined up exciting activities in the heart of Kuching city starting Oct 1, to add vibrancy and creativity to Sarawak’s 60th independence anniversary celebrations.

It is congregating 38 collaborators from Sarawak, Sabah and Peninsular Malaysia, along with international participation from Scotland, showcasing talents across 40 unique events spanning music, dance, theatre, arts, crafts, gastronomy and more.

WAK aims to become one of the largest open access festivals in Asia in the years to come.

More information can be found in www.aboutkuching.com.