Children of Jimmy Donald uphold late politician’s legacy by republishing his Iban books

KUCHING (Oct 2): The Iban books written by former Sri Aman MP, Jimmy Donald, have undergone reprinting and are now being sold by his children.

One of them, Gerald Empaling Donald, has set up a booth selling these books during the Pesta Benak 2023 in Sri Aman.

Named ‘Dayak Iban World’, the stall is a hit among visitors to the festival site.

According to Gerald, he and siblings are continuing the legacy of their father, who had written many books when he was still around.

“These Iban books not only serve to conserve the language, but also foster a sense of pride and identity among the Iban people.

“This was what encouraged our late father to collect and compile information from knowledgeable people such as the ‘Lemambang’ and the heads of the Iban communities in Sri Aman and Baram from the 1970s until the early 1990s.

“He did this when he was the school principal at SMK Simanggang, SMK Tebakang, SMK Bau, SMK Melugu, and SMK Marudi,” said Gerald.

He said the titles of books written by his father at that time were ‘Ensera Keling’, ‘Ensera Dungai Belamatang’, ‘Ensera Bujang Limbang’, ‘Keling of the Raised World’, ‘Nerengkah Di Sebayan’, ‘Renong Semain’, ‘Leka Main Iban’, ‘Ensera Bujang Mit’ and ‘Hikayat Bujang Mit’ and ‘Hikayat Keling’.

“After being elected MP for Sri Aman, where he served from 1995 to 2008, he still took the time to write, and he strove to empower the Iban language in Parliament so that it would be studied in schools, from primary and secondary levels up to university level.

“He continued his work in empowering the Iban language after retiring from politics.

“He wrote and rearranged the manuscripts that had been collected. Eventually, he wrote the ‘Ensera Kumang’, ‘Ensera Pelanduk Enggau Tekura’, ‘Leka Main Asal’ – Second Edition, ‘Pengap Gawai Kelingkang’, ‘Kenyalang Gawai’ and ‘Pengarap Asal’.

“He passed away in 2017 after ‘Pengarap Asal’ was written,” said Gerald, a lawyer by profession.

He said Jimmy always stressed that preserving the Iban language was important in maintaining cultural heritage and identity of the community.

“He pointed out that books, as a form of documentation of the Iban language, could ensure accessibility for future generations.

“These Iban-language books are not just documentation for future generations, but also a source of pride for the Ibans.

“They (books) contribute to the development of the community as a whole.

“In turn, the Iban language contributes to the richness of the language diversity in Malaysia, and is a strong feature in the country’s cultural heritage,” added Gerald.