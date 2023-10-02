Double crowning at Miss International Malaysia 2023

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 2): Cassandra Yap from Johor Bahru is the winner of Miss International Malaysia 2023.

The 24-year-old was conferred the title, crown, and had walked away with RM10,000 cash prize as well as a scholarship for a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management at SEGi University and Colleges worth RM57,975.

First runner-up was Kimberly Vung from Sabah, followed by Christina Lee (Perak) and Aaliyah Wunsch (Sarawak) in third and fourth places respectively.

Cassandra, who rose above 16 other contestants in the national level finals at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here on Sunday, will represent the country on the international stage in Tokyo, Japan on October 26.

Speaking to reporters after the coronation ceremony at SICC, she expressed her elation and gratitude to her fans, friends and family who have supported her in various ways including physically, mentally or financially.

“I know that nothing is to be taken for granted, and I am very thankful that I have so many good people around me. Without them, I would not have been able to stand on this stage and receive this prestigious honor.

“Though unexpected, this victory is special to me as I have tried my best in the national level finals after coming in second in the Peninsular. I am happy that my efforts have paid off,” she said.

Cassandra has faced quite a few challenges in her pageant journey so far including in the aspect of time management as even when she is competing in a prestigious pageantry, she has to juggle various jobs and tasks.

She said her schedule has been quite hectic recently as not only is she a pageant contestant but she also multi-tasks in modelling, content creation, starring in commercials, social media posting, and so on.

“But I never gave up. As someone who has gone through the struggles for progress, I hope to empower more people to believe in themselves and also to chase their dreams,” she said.

On representing the country on the international stage in Tokyo, she said it will be a great opportunity for her to showcase Malaysia’s different cultures and traditions to the world.

Cassandra, who had also represented the country in a different pageant in Dubai last year, said she feels proud to be Malaysian due to the country’s diversity and how despite being from different walks of life, everyone is still united as Malaysians.

When asked what is one thing that most people would be surprised to know about her, she said: “I am so focused on my own career and trying to achieve all my goals that I have never been in a relationship before. I think it is fine as long as I can further my career but I really hope to find the right person when the time comes.”

Meanwhile, Ashlynn Ooi from Penang was crowned Miss International Malaysia 2024 during the same ceremony, winning a crown, RM8,000 cash prize and a Diploma in Business Administration scholarship at SEGi University and Colleges worth RM29,000.

The 26-year-old said she was shocked as at the time, she was cheering for Cassandra, when it was suddenly announced that she is next year’s Miss International Malaysia winner and will be representing the country in the international stage.

Ashlynn, who has been participating in beauty pageants since 2017, said she is grateful and thankful for everyone who believed in her and saw her potential, and she will do her best to make Malaysia proud in 2024.

In the one year period before the next pageant, she has already plans on how to improve herself such as joining the Toastmasters Club to better her public speaking and interpersonal skills.

“Most importantly, I want to start getting involved in the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) as Japan is very concerned about the matter,” she told reporters after the coronation ceremony.

Ashlynn said she will also take better care of her diet and health, better her catwalk, and will be working closely with her coaches and other relevant people to realise the said goals.

As for memorable moments during her time in Sabah for MIM 2023, she said they had visited various places but the most unforgettable one for her was with Kinabalu Pink Ribbon, a non-profit organisation for the awareness of breast cancer.

“I got to hear the experiences of four brave women who are fighting breast cancer and it really touched my heart. Especially this one woman who said that she does not mind having breast cancer but was worried for her children instead.

“And they are all from different ethnicities and races but still banded together to share their respective experiences in fighting the illness to raise awareness on breast cancer. I do believe that unity is a strength which binds us all,” she said.

Ashlynn also dispensed advice to those wanting to follow in her footsteps, saying that she is just a shy, ordinary girl who has gone through a lot of struggles but, same as Cassandra, she did not give up.

“I have joined more than 10 competitions and have gone through a lot of challenges to get to where I am now.

“And I want to tell aspiring girls to never give up and continue to improve yourselves. If you really want something and you work hard for it, people will notice and your time will come,” she said.

Organised by Persatuan Pentas Anak Seni Malaysia (PPASM) and presented by SunStrong Entertainment, the Miss International Malaysia (MIM) pageant celebrates not just beauty but also the empowered spirit of Malaysian women, the cultural diversity of the nation, and their unwavering commitment to sustainability.

Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan who officiated the MIM 2023 coronation ceremony, said in a world that is quick to judge and form opinions, such events shape global perceptions.

Jeffrey said while many might reduce beauty pageants to mere displays of glamour, MIM serves a higher purpose as it allows them to project the nation’s values, ideals, and aspirations onto the global stage.

“Through this pageant, we can elevate Malaysia’s image, showcasing not just our physical beauty but our values, dreams, and aspirations. MIM becomes more than a title; it becomes our message to the world, signaling our nation’s progress, openness, and dedication to meaningful causes,” he said.

SunStrong Entertainment founder Jment Lim said the company proudly presents MIM as it is not just a title; it is a purposeful calling which symbolizes unity, purpose, and the transformative power of positive change.

Jment said as they elevate the image of Malaysia through this platform, they strive to ensure that every participant emerges as a beacon of change, celebrating their unique essence and showcasing the rich tapestry of the country’s cultures.

“MIM and SunStrong Entertainment stand by the same mantra that no dream is too big, and no dreamer is too small. We are committed to promoting the transformative power of dreams,” he said.

Jawed Khan, Jenny Ngu, and Dr Aly Stephen from the MIM organising community extend their heartfelt gratitude to everyone involved in the journey, from the presenter to the sponsors, and most importantly, the contestants who have displayed unwavering commitment and passion.

“Together, MIM aims not just to touch lives, but to change them profoundly. This pageant serves as a testament to Malaysia’s progress, openness, and dedication to meaningful causes that resonate deeply both locally and globally,” they said.

Jenny, who is also MIM chairperson, mentioned that as they look to the future, they are inviting everyone to be part of next year’s event.

“Lend your support, share your stories, and join us in our mission to make Miss International Malaysia even more impactful.

“Whether you are a potential contestant, sponsor, or supporter, we eagerly await your participation in shaping the narrative of Malaysia’s beauty, strength, and cultural significance,” she said.

Also present were Tourism Malaysia director general Datuk Dr Ammar Abd Ghapar and Miss International Malaysia 2022 Giselle Tay.