‘Giant gorilla’ a crowd-puller at international kite fest in Bintulu

BINTULU (Oct 2): A ‘giant gorilla’ was the crowd-puller at the 16th Borneo International Kite Festival (BIKF), staged on Lasar Kenyalang at the old airport site here.

Standing 6m tall and weighing 48kg, the blow-up statue was brought in by Roger Tessa, a kite-flyer from France who was among the participants of the festival, which concluded yesterday.

Set up on the second day (Sept 28) of BIKF 2023, the giant gorilla had quickly become the focal point of attraction at the event, drawing throngs of visitors who wanted to take photos and videos of the large inflatable structure.

“A wind blower was used to bring the shape out, making it look like a real gorilla. It’s unique.

“At night, it’s illuminated with bright lights,” said Bintulu Kite Flyer Association president Azman Drahman, the head of BIKF 2023 technical management committee.

He said the gorilla was one of the attractions for this year, where it was strategically placed facing the main road.

He added that the blow-up statue was later bought by Bintulu Development Authority (BDA), the main organiser of the festival, considering that bringing it back here post-event would be more costly.

“The kite flyer (from France) actually refused to bring it back due to some difficulties, including its weight, as he would also bring his own kites for the festival.”

However, Azman said the gorilla would not be placed at the site permanently, and would be moved after the closing of BIKF 2023.

Adding on, he said the materials used in making the gorilla were canvas and a type of sturdy, but flexible, fabric that could withstand harsh conditions such as strong winds.

On Friday, there was a storm in the afternoon with strong winds, which made the giant gorilla ‘move aggressively’, as if wanting to attack a visitor who was standing in front of it.

The 10-second clip has since gone viral on social media, generating hundreds of ‘shares’ and comments.