Malaysia strongly condemns suicide bombing in Ankara

PUTRAJAYA (Oct 2): Malaysia strongly condemned the suicide bombing incident in Ankara, Türkiye on Sunday, which injured two police officers.

“Malaysia stands in solidarity with the Türkiye Government and the international community in rejecting any acts of violence aimed at disrupting the legitimate political process,” said the Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) in a statement Monday.

Anadolu Agency reported that a suicide bomber blew himself up in front of the Security Directorate General in the capital at 9.30 am local time.

Two police officers suffered minor injuries while a terrorist was killed by security forces at the entrance.

Meanwhile, Wisma Putra confirmed there was no report of any Malaysian involved in the incident, adding that the Embassy of Malaysia in Türkiye is monitoring the development and closely liaising with relevant local authorities for more information.

“Malaysians in Türkiye are urged to take precautions and always adhere to the travel advisories issued by the local authorities,” the statement read.

Malaysian nationals in Türkiye seeking assistance may contact the Malaysian Embassy in Ankara at 00 (90-312) 44635 47/ 48 or 00 (90 – 5078128406) (Mobile) or email [email protected].

They may also contact the Consulate General in Istanbul at 00 (90-212) 989 10 01 or email [email protected]. – Bernama