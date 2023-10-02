Man in Kuching pleads guilty to meth possession, jailed eight months

KUCHING (Oct 2): A man was sentenced to eight months’ jail by a magistrates’ court here yesterday for possessing methamphetamine in April this year.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi convicted Ahmad Hidayat Hambali, 25, on his own guilty plea for a charge framed under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 12(3) of the same Act.

The Section provides a fine not exceeding RM100,000 or imprisonment for up to five years or both, upon conviction.

Ahmad committed the offence at a workshop in Kampung Landeh, Jalan Landeh here at around 10pm on April 2.

Based on the facts of the case, he was arrested by police on suspicion of involvement in drug-related activities.

A check of the workshop found three small packets containing substance believed to be drugs inside the drawer of a table.

A chemist report dated June 19, 2023 confirmed the substance to be methamphetamine weighing 0.13 grammes.

The prosecution was conducted by ASP Rogayah Rosli, while Ahmad was unrepresented by legal counsel.