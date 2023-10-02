NKF launches VoKAL, amplifies voice for kidney patients across the country

KUCHING (Oct 2): The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) of Malaysia marked its 16th Annual Patient Forum with the launch of Voice-out Kidney Alliance (VoKAL) here yesterday.

VoKAL is a nationwide kidney support group aimed at amplifying voices and driving essential improvements in kidney care.

Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian expressed his gratitude for NKF’s choice of Kuching as the forum’s venue and commended the foundation’s initiative in subsidizing the forum’s registration cost, making it accessible to the public.

“I want to congratulate the National Kidney Foundation for the courage to form the advocacy.

“VoKAL is not only helping patients, it also supports experts and the government by working together for a better future. We are very proud to have it launched in Sarawak.

“The Sarawak government will do its best to support and expand assistance to dialysis patients who have no other options,” he said in his officiating speech.

Dr Sim further underlined the importance of having such forum with regard to the increasing number of dialysis patients in Sarawak.

He also highlighted the significant improvement in quality of life of patients due to advancements in medical care and research.

NKF Malaysia chairman Dato Dr Zaki Morad Mohd Zaher, meanwhile described the forum as a valuable platform for patients to access essential information and advice.

“NKF has been championing the fight against kidney-associated diseases through improved kidney care and preventive education,” he said, emphasising the crucial need of support for kidney patients.

VoKAL was introduced as a significant initiative by NKF. It serves as a platform for patients, caregivers, donors, service providers, and healthcare professionals to voice their concerns and thoughts regarding kidney-related matters.

VoKAL’s primary mission is to function as an advocacy and advisory body, amplifying voices through support, advocacy campaigns, and activities that make substantial contributions to kidney care in Malaysia.

Its goal is to serve the community by offering a formal channel for recommendations to government and policymakers.

These include addressing critical issues such as enhancing affordability and access to high-quality kidney disease treatments; protecting the rights of living donors; removing barriers to organ donation; advocating patient’s rights and empowerment,; and supporting policy changes to reduce the risks of kidney diseases.

NKF Malaysia invites all patients and interested parties to join VoKAL and actively contribute to enhancing kidney care in Malaysia.

For more information and to participate, visit VoKAL’s official website at https://vokal.nkf.org.my/.