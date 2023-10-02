NZ Governor-General keen to learn more about Malaysia’s indigenous communities

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 2): The Governor-General of New Zealand Dame Cindy Kiro said she looks forward to learning more about the indigenous peoples in Malaysia and how both countries can work together more closely in various fields.

Kiro, who is on her maiden four-day visit to Malaysia beginning Sunday, said indigenous exchanges are taking place across a range of areas, such as health, education, tourism and biodiversity.

“I am looking forward to my visit to Gombak this week, to learn more about the Orang Asli people and how we can work together more closely,” she said in her speech at the state banquet hosted by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara yesterday.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah was also present.

Kiro said indigenous links provide a special richness to New Zealand and Malaysia’s relationship where centuries ago, her Māori ancestors sailed from this part of the world to New Zealand.

“To this day, the cultural ties between us are still strong, particularly with the people of Borneo. We see common threads in our traditions, our story telling, our art and our language,” she said. — Bernama