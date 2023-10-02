Results of SPM repeat examination to be released on Oct 12

PUTRAJAYA (Oct 2): The results of the 2023 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia Ulangan (SPMU) Examination will be out on Oct 12, the Ministry of Education (MoE) said in a statement today.

According to the ministry, 8,586 candidates had registered to sit for the repeat examination at 204 examination centres nationwide.

Candidates can check their results online via the link myresultspmu.moe.gov.my.

They can also use the short messaging service (SMS) to get a summary of their examination results by typing SPMUNoKPAngkaGiliran and submit to 15888.

The system will be activated from 10am on Oct 12 until 6pm on Oct 18, read the statement. – Bernama