Syabu trafficker gets life imprisonment, 12 strokes

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 2): A customer service staff was sentenced to life imprisonment and ordered to be given 12 strokes of the cane by the High Court here on Monday for trafficking 3,448.1 grams of syabu four years ago.

Judicial Commissioner Amelati Parnell imposed the sentence on Calvin Low Chan Hoe, 25, after finding him guilty of a charge under Section 39B (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act (DDA) 1952, punishable under Section 39B (2) of the same Act 1952.

The offence carries the death sentence or life imprisonment and whipping of not less than 15 strokes, upon conviction.

Low, who was represented by counsel Goldam Hamid, was convicted of trafficking the syabu at a shop here on October 23, 2019.

The prosecution had called six witnesses to testify against the accused who was the sole defence witness.