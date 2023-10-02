Thunderstorms, heavy rain expected in S’wak interior, says MetMalaysia Sarawak director

KUCHING (Oct 2): Thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected in the interior of Sarawak, as the country enters the inter-monsoon phase until early November, said Malaysian Meteorological Department Sarawak director Khairul Najib Ibrahim.

Khairul said the country, including Sarawak, is transitioning from the Southwest Monsoon to Northeast monsoon.

“Based on the latest analysis, more humid weather will concentrate in the western part of Sarawak between Oct 4-8,” he told The Borneo Post today.

As for the transboundary haze currently happening in Sarawak, Khairul said it is caused by the neighbouring country.

“The thunderstorms and heavy rain expected in the state won’t be able to overcome the haze as long as its source is not addressed,” he said.