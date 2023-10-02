Unity govt not sitting idle, doing its best to tackle rice issue, says PM

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 2): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has assured that the government is not sitting idle and, instead, will do everything in its power to ease the burden of the people, who have been affected by the current increase in global rice prices.

He said this included the various intervention measures announced by Minister of Agriculture and Cost of Living Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu today to ease the people’s concern regarding the increase in the price of imported white rice (BPI) and the rise in demand for local white rice (BPT).

“I have held a meeting with him (Mohamad Sabu) at my office to discuss and find solutions regarding the rice situation in the country.

“It is hoped that these measures can help ease the burden they are facing. Insya-Allah,” he wrote in his Facebook post today.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said the Unity Government is concerned about the current issue, especially when the people want guarantees about the supply of BPT and the price of BPI.

“I am very sensitive to and listen to all the complaints raised by the people following the increase in the price of BPI in the market following the rise in global rice prices,” he said.

According to Anwar, the phenomenon of escalating rice prices is not only happening in Malaysia but also in regional countries following the actions of 19 countries in limiting the export of rice to give priority to their own people.

Earlier, Mohamad told a special press conference that the Prime Minister had agreed to implement four additional intervention measures to overcome the rice supply issue in the country.

These included directing the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) to increase the distribution of local white rice in rural areas, including sundry shops, with the government bearing the transportation cost for Fama.

For Sabah and Sarawak, Mohamad said the government agreed to give a subsidy of RM950 per tonne for BPI beginning October 5, enabling BPI to be obtained at a retail price of RM31 per 10-kilogramme.

On September 28, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu was reported to have said that he would propose for government premises to use subsidised imported rice as a measure to increase the supply of local rice in the market.

Meanwhile, Anwar said the government acknowledged the shortage of rice and the increase in the price of imported rice, which was due to the decision of 18 countries to prevent or limit the export of rice.

“To do it (subsidise imported rice) politics must be stable, the economy must be good and investments must come in. Only then will the economy improve and when we make a profit we can distribute it to the people. This is what we are doing,” he said.

He said to overcome the problem of rice shortage, the Federal Agricultural Marketing Board (Fama) was also reminded to “actively” send rice to areas affected by supply.

“As soon as they hear of an area with a lack of rice, they have to send it. If necessary, the Ministry of Finance will increase the allocation to send this rice. We will pay Fama,” he said. — Bernama