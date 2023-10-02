Wee: MBKS removed over 7,500 ‘Ah Long’ banners, posters this year

KUCHING (Oct 2): More than 7,500 banners and posters advertising ‘financial services’ from illegal money lenders or ‘Ah Long’ have been removed by the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) this year, said Dato Wee Hong Seng.

The Kuching South mayor said up until August, the council has taken down a total of 7,596 banners and posters put up by the loan sharks.

“We found that the number of banners and posters advertising illegal money lending services was almost 1,000 pieces every month this year.

“In fact, the highest number we recorded was more than 1,000 pieces. This was back in June where we recorded 1,523 pieces of such posters which were removed promptly,” he said during a live walkabout with the MBKS enforcement team around a few residential and commercial areas here to remove any illegal banners, fishtails or posters attached onto random spots.

He said MBKS has been regularly taking down the illegal advertisements but unfortunately the posters and banners would appear again later.

“We will be writing to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) as well as the police to assist us in tackling this issue.

“We are also looking into the possibility where MCMC might be able to assist by blocking all the numbers that appear on the illegal banners and posters,” he said.

He also said that he has set a KPI for his enforcement team to remove 1,000 illegal banners, fishtails or posters every month.

Wee hoped that the public can work together with the council to help eradicate this long-standing issue.

“We appeal to members of the public for their assistance because we want everyone to feel a sense of belonging as well as to help protect the image and cleanliness of our city.

“We need everyone to work together so that it will be more effective,” he said.

He gave his assurance the MBKS will continue to do their part in ensuring that the number of the illegal advertisements particularly those from loans sharks will be drastically reduced.