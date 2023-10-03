After TV3’s blunder, Dr Sim says many non-S’wakians still ignorant of Bintulu’s major contributions to country

BINTULU (Oct 3): The recent TV3 news graphic labelling Bintulu as being in Sabah has led Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian to conclude that many Malaysians are still unaware of the town’s major contributions to the country.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Dr Sim questioned how such a mistake could still occur as Malaysia has reached the 60th year of its formation.

“Bintulu is a major Cash Cow for Malaysia yet many Malaysians still don’t know it is in Sarawak!

“Reflects the subconscious mind of the many Malaysians not from Sarawak,” he said in the post.

He then pointed out Bintulu’s many contributions to the country’s economic prosperity.

According to him, Malaysia’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) sector was established in Bintulu in 1978 and has produced 45 to 60 per cent of the country’s natural gas.

He stated in 2007, the world’s largest LNG production facilities were set up in Bintulu and last year this was still the fifth largest globally, producing 25.7 million tonnes per annum.

He said the largest importers of Malaysia’s LNG are Japan (62 per cent), Korea (17 per cent), Taiwan (12 per cent), and China (9 per cent).

Dr Sim noted Bintulu has also attracted other foreign oil and gas corporations, such as Shell, with the establishment of the Sarawak Shell Bintulu Plant (SSBP) in 1979, which had three crude oil storage tanks with a capacity of 410,000 barrels each.

For the record, he said the world’s first Shell Middle Distillate Synthesis plant (Shell MDS) in Bintulu was commissioned in 1993, where the one-of-its kind GTL plant has a production capacity of 14,770 barrels per day.

Dr Sim also compared the scale of the oil palm plantations here – 57,740 ha or 223 square miles to Singapore’s total land area of 283 square miles, and 124,618 ha or 481 square miles of planted forest to Penang’s total land size of 405 square miles.

He added one of Asia’s largest granular urea plants, Asean Bintulu Fertiliser Sdn Bhd (ABF), is also located in Bintulu.

Dr Sim said Samalaju Industrial Park’s major industrial player Press Metal Bintulu has a smelting capacity of more than one million metric tonnes per year, on par with other world-leading aluminium companies.

“It furthers our position as the largest integrated aluminium producer in South East Asia,” he said.

He also mentioned the Sarawak Petchem Bintulu Complex, which will be the first in Asean to produce methanol and hydrogen.

The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president also pointed out that the Election Commission has fixed nomination day on Oct 21 and voting on Nov 4 for the Jepak by-election in Bintulu Division.