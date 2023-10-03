Asia’s women tech leaders breaking barriers, challenging norms

KUCHING (Oct 3): Asia’s ascent as a global tech powerhouse is being significantly influenced by a cadre of women tech leaders who are breaking barriers, challenging norms, and driving innovation in a region known for its rich cultural diversity.

These leaders are at the forefront of the tech revolution, and their unique approach to leadership is redefining Asia’s role in the global technology landscape.

Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd non-executive chairman Datuk Yvonne Chia, a trailblazer in Asian banking, has been a pioneering force in the region.

“The beauty of technology is that it transcends borders and boundaries,” she noted, underlining the global impact of Asian tech leadership.

Chia said this during her virtual session entitled ‘Pioneering Tech Leadership: Asian Insights vs Global Trends in Empowering Women for Future Success’ at She-Tech Asia Forum 2023.

The forum at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) was held as a pre-event for the 27th World Congress on Innovation and Technology and the 6th International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (WCIT|IDECS) 2023, running from Oct 4-6.

Chia said within the fascinating journey, the delicate balance between Asia’s preference for harmony, conflict avoidance, and the need for innovation stands out.

“Asia has a bias towards an achievement culture, but there is also a tendency to avoid conflict as much as possible,” she pointed out.

This seemingly harmonious approach has its merits but can also be a double-edged sword, especially when it comes to innovation and addressing challenging issues, she said.

“Harmony is crucial for societal cohesion, but when it’s over-emphasised it can suppress diverse opinions and creative thinking,” said Chia.

In contrast to the fixation on short-term outcomes and individual recognition that is prevalent in some regions, Asian tech leaders tend to take a more collective approach.

“When successful, Asian leader tend to give credit to the ecosystem and their team. There is a strong sense of gratitude versus where the individual leader gets the total accolades and often takes centre stage in some regions. This approach fosters a spirit of cooperation and collaboration, which is key to success in the ever-evolving tech industry,” she said.

Leadership in Asia is also influenced by a culture of trust and hierarchy, where authority play a significant role. This structure can impact business collaboration and the willingness to take risks, she said.

While it provides stability and order, it may sometimes hinder the speed of innovation.

One notable facet is the deep investment in fields like engineering, mathematics, and computer science, creating a robust pool of coding resources.

Chia said Asia’s young talent are hungry for a new way of life and rapidly learning.

“They catch up quickly and exhibit tenacity. Asian talent learns fast,” she said.

As the region continues to evolve, highly educated individuals return to Asia, bringing back a culture of agility and innovation, which is reflected in the rapid growth of the startup scene, she said.

Chia said Asia’s leadership in the tech industry is further bolstered by the region’s role as a global supply chain hub, which necessitates adherence to the highest ethical standards and places a strong emphasis on ethical considerations.

Furthermore, Asia’s commitment to education and mentorship is evident.

AI-powered tools play a pivotal role in curating personalised content and reducing gender bias in hiring and promotion, fostering women’s success, she said.

“The need to drive efficiency and scaling fast will compel the convergence of Asia’s leadership styles to a global digital leadership and culture. The traits influenced by culture and society are blurring and narrowing as we speak,” Chia added.

The Borneo Post is an official media partner of WCIT | IDECS 2023.

