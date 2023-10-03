Authorities asked to act after large croc spotted devouring dog in Kemena River

BINTULU (Oct 3): The authorities concerned have been asked to act quickly following the sighting of a large crocodile feasting on a dog in the Kemena River here.

Concerned citizen Joseph Ling said the latest sighting of the huge reptile was near the site of the under-construction Bintulu-Jepak bridge.

“The (Sarawak) Forestry (Corporation) should come down and catch this big reptile in the Kemena River, from its big size, it is very dangerous,” he told The Borneo Post.

According to him, the large crocodile was recently caught on camera eating a dog and the video was shared online.

Ling warned the authorities must not wait to act because the next victim could be human.

Bintulu News Page founder Francis Ngu stressed on his Facebook page that the relevant authorities must urgently hunt down the crocodile for the safety of the people.

“The crocodiles in the Kemena River are getting bigger. I hope there will be further action from the authorities.

“Today it devoured cats and dogs; it’s not impossible for humans to be the next victims. Don’t take it for granted,” he said.