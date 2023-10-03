Baby crocodile on tree ‘oversees’ Ibans fishing in Kuala Baram

MIRI (Oct 3): A crocodile on a tree is rather unheard of, but that happened in Miri last weekend.

An Iban family on a weekend excursion had a shock when they found a baby crocodile perched on a tree branch near a spot in Kuala Baram where they had just laid out their fishing net earlier last Sunday.

However, the crocodile was found lifeless on the sand at the side of the road towards Kampung Masjid, but the family decided to continue fishing after pledging to give it a proper burial.

It was learnt they said a silent prayer for peaceful coexistence after finding the reptile ‘standing’ on the tree branch at their favourite fishing spot.

Any faint-hearted person would have fled the scene, as the mother crocodile may have been lurking nearby.

A source, who only wished to be identified as Regina M, sent in the incredible photos to The Borneo Post and said the family went on to fish and have their picnic as planned before returning home with a bountiful catch after the burial.

“I was passing by and I am glad they showed respect and pledged to bury the carcass properly,” Regina said.