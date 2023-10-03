Budget 2024: Sarawak hopes for more funds to organise events to attract more tourists, says Abd Karim

KUCHING (Oct 3): Sarawak hopes there will be more funds allocated under the federal Budget 2024 to organise events which will attract more tourists to the country, said state Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

“Tourism is one industry where a lot of people benefit. There must be a lot injection, events and all that, to make everybody happy. From homestay operators, stall operators, transport service providers and so on, the community benefits from tourism,” he told reporters during a press conference on Sarawak Regatta 2023 today.

He said as far as the state government is concerned, Premier Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and other members of the Cabinet can see the importance of the tourism industry.

He said since the Premier himself was once Minister of Tourism, there will be allocations made available for tourism events in the state.

“I can’t say the same with federal government budget,” he added.

On a related matter, Abdul Karim said this year’s target of 3 million tourist arrivals in Sarawak looks set to be exceeded since the state has already recorded 2.6 million arrivals from January to August this year.

“For this year, we put the target of 3 million but I think we have surpassed the 3 million mark this month (October). When you hit the target, that is an achievement for the industry

“Up until August, 2.6 million arrivals are already recorded. Till September, the figure should be 3 million or just below if arrivals every month is about 300,000 to 400,000. By October, (the figure will) definitely be 3 million and above.

“If we can hit 4 million tourist arrivals this year, that is considered a very big achievement,” he said.

He pointed out that based on the data from Immigration Department, the 2.6 million visitor arrivals recorded from January until August this year represented an increase of 188.9 per cent from the 897,903 recorded in the corresponding period of last year.

He said out of the 2.6 million, foreigners comprised 1.414 million which is a huge jump of 585.53 per cent from the 206,328 recorded in January to August last year.

Domestic arrivals numbers in the first eight months of the year were 1.107 million, an increase of 70.57 per cent from the 691,575 recorded in the corresponding period of last year.

“In terms of tourism receipts, from January to August we recorded RM6.58 billion, compared to RM 2.12 billion in 2022. This represents growth of 210.38 per cent

“We can see our tourism industry is picking up well. That is why what we request from the government will always be looked into,” he said, adding that Sarawak has picked up from where it left behind prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also said for the month of August this year alone, there were 324,173 arrivals recorded which was 67.09 increase from 194,012 in 2022.

Out of this, 168,822 of them are foreigners which is a growth of 114.02 per cent from 78,880 in 2022.

“Tourism receipts in August was RM818.34 million, doubling the figure of August last year,” he added.