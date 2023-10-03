CM asks UMS to produce competitive and innovative graduates

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 3): Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) must create an environment of higher education that is capable of becoming a superior centre of knowledge and create graduates that are competitive and innovative that meets the need of skilled human capital for the country and internationally, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

He said in the context of education, the 12th Malaysia Plan’s (12MP) roadmap has outlined the focus on developing future talents which is increasing the quality of education to ensure students produced meet the standards required by industry.

Because of that, higher learning institutions including UMS are encouraged to strengthen their cooperation with industry players in the field of research, development, commercialisation and innovation, he said.

“The State Government which has adopted friendly investors is in need of knowledgeable and skilled graduates to fulfill the demands of the industry. I hope UMS will become a university that is capable of producing graduates who are prepared in the future,” he said at the oath-taking ceremony in conjunction with UMS 29th “Suai Mesra” week for the 2023/2024 session at the Chancellor Hall on Tuesday.

Hajiji said the State Government will continue being committed and will always give its cooperation to UMS by helping with the effort towards growth and improving that nation’s higher education standard, in line with the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) roadmap development plan that focuses on the industrial, agriculture and tourism sectors as the main thrusts in restoring the economy, including development of the human capital.

He said the State Government is also committed to empowering education development and its infrastructure in the effort to produce quality human capital because good education is capable of changing the quality of life of the people and subsequently contribute to the nation’s success and excellence, particularly for Sabah.

“We don’t want any to be left behind from receiving education in this State. Hence, several initiatives have been taken by the State Government in helping Sabah’s children to further their studies to a higher level,” he said.

Hajiji said that the State Government has also introduced the Sabah Students Consultation Council to give room for future leaders to share their opinions, ideas and aspirations in empowering the role of youth in Sabah.

Aside from that, Hajiji said the setting up of the Sabah Graduate Secretariat (SEMESTA) will allow Sabah graduates to voice out to the Sabah Government and become a mediator in delivering information relating to the Sabah State Government policies to graduates.