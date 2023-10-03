Councillor: Mid-autumn fest symbolises unity, not just lanterns and mooncakes

MIRI (Oct 3): The Chinese’s mid-autumn festival is not just about carrying lanterns and enjoying mooncakes, but signifies the completeness and unity of families, said Cr Jeffrey Phang.

He said it is crucial to educate the younger generation of the value of traditions and cultural festivals as it is one of the ways to preserve the Chinese cultural heritage.

“Similarly, other races and ethnic groups in Sarawak have their own celebrations, and in understanding their festivals and values, this allows the people to understand one’s culture and have a respect for one another,” he said.

He said this in his brief remarks when representing state Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin at the Miri River Mouth Temple Mooncake Festival dinner here on Saturday.

The gathering was also held in conjunction with the temple’s appreciation night for donors and worshippers.

Apart from holding prayer rituals, the temple has also been raising funds for charitable organisations.

Also present at the event were Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting, Pujut assemblyman and Miri mayor Adam Yii, community leader Kapitan Jee Kee Hiong and the temple’s chairman Chai Siaw Choon.