Deputy Minister: Setting up preschools may address issue of schools with low enrolment

SARIKEI (Oct 3): It is suggested that schools with low enrolment (SKMs) set up preschools as a solution to this matter.

In presenting this proposal, Deputy Education Minister Lim Hui Ying also points out that it is the responsibility of the ministry, the Education Department, headmasters, the school management boards, parent-teacher associations (PTAs) as well as alumni associations to ensure that there is a plan to improve enrolment at these schools.

“There are several suggestions and one of them is to set up preschools, in which having preschoolers would guarantee good number of pupils to be enrolled into Year 1 the following year.

“Such enrolment might not be 100 per cent, but at least there are pupils entering Year 1,” she told reporters when met during her working visit to SJKC Bulat here yesterday.

Lim said other than setting up preschools, the SKMs could organise and run programmes meant to attract parents and guardians to send their children to the schools with low number of pupils.

“There are parents working in towns or outside their home neighbourhoods, and thus, they have to leave their children in the care of the grandparents.

“So this is something that we must raise awareness of; for example, the benefits of sending their grandchildren to this school.

“It is up to us to ‘sell and package’ our schools nicely. I hope all headmasters would seriously undertake this responsibility to ensure that their schools are well managed.”

Lim also said her ministry had plans to solve issues concerning SKMs.

“We have been doing our best to improve the pupils’ enrolment, and suggested solutions that include the merger of schools with low number of pupils and relocation of schools to a more populous area.

“There are many ways, but this matter cannot be decided in a rushed manner.

“We must look at the planning and implications, not only financially but also geographically and other aspects,” she stressed.

Speaking at a press conference later, Lim cited the provisions under the Education Act 1996 (Act 550), in highlighting that the government would provide preschool education to children from the ages of four to six, as long as there was demand and also the classrooms to accommodate them.

“As long as there is enrolment, the ministry will continue to send teachers and assistants to schools with preschools, especially those with low enrolment of pupils,” she said.

Earlier, the federal deputy minister announced a government allocation of RM360,000 for SJKC Bulat, SJKC Tong Hua and SMK Tong Hua for their maintenance.

Also present yesterday were Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen, Sibu MP Oscar Ling, Senator Roderick Wong, and Education Department Sarawak deputy director (learning sector) Dr Les Met.