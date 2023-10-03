Deputy Minister urges qualified senior assistants to apply for professional qualification course

SIBU (Oct 3): Deputy Minister of Education Lim Hui Ying has urged school senior assistants who meet the criteria and conditions to apply for the National Professional Qualification for Educational Leaders (NPQEL) course.

She said this is to ensure that every vacant post for headmasters or principals can be filled within the specified time period, especially in Sarawak which is unique in terms of its location.

“The ministry intends to create a world-class education system that will provide quality, ethical, fair and holistic education to our children so that they can grow up and become knowledgeable and useful people for the nation.

“As the deputy minister of education, one of the issues that I am very concerned about is the professional development of school administrators, which is NPQEL and school infrastructure maintenance.

“The ministry’s desire to improve the quality of school leaders through NPQEL where it is a prerequisite for those who will be appointed as principals or headmasters,” she said during her working visit to SJK (C) Thai Kwang at Jalan Ulu Lanang here today.

Accompanying her were Sarawak Education Department deputy director Dr Les Met, Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker and Lanang MP Alice Lau, Sibu MP Oscar Ling, Senator Roderick Wong, and former Bukit Assek assemblywoman Irene Chang.

Lim also commended SJK (C) Thai Kwang school’s Special Education Integrated Programme (PPKI) community for accepting and giving their full support to pupils with special educational needs (MBPK) at the school.

The school has 74 MBPK and 10 special education classrooms.

She said the ministry has provided assistance and support to MBPK to help increase their potential, in addition to providing special educational support services to them.

“Our main objective is to minimise their disability so that they can follow learning in school effectively.

“In the Malaysian Education Development Plan 2013-2025, various efforts have been implemented to improve access and quality of education for this MBPK.

“The ministry will increase efforts to identify MBPK by conducting more screening sessions for children as young as four years old,” she said.

She said collaboration with industry and advanced training institutes will also be enhanced to help expand the space and marketability opportunities of MBPK.

“In order to achieve this goal, the competency of special education teachers will be the main focus so that MBPK can be equipped with transition elements from school to career,” she said.

She later presented RM100,000 allocation from the ministry to the school headmaster Sio Siok Hie.