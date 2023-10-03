Dr Rundi: Shrimp-farming can be RM1 bln industry with more players, good infrastructure

KUCHING (Oct 3): The Ministry of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development wants shrimp-farming to become a RM1 billion industry in the state.

In this regard, its minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom believes that with more committed industry players, good basic infrastructures in place, larger land mass and good supply chain, this target can be achievable.

He spoke about this projection when officiating at the unveiling of Rambungan Aqua Life Sdn Bhd, a joint venture (JV) between Sarawak Farmers Organisation (PPNS) and Sea Horse Corporation Sdn Bhd at Rambungan in Lundu near here, yesterday.

“RM1 billion is not far-fetched. I have been that told the shrimp industry’s turnover per year is at RM300 million, including RM100 million coming from Sea Horse, which I am confident would become a net exporter by 2030.

“I would also like to see Rambungan becoming the ‘Shrimp Belt of Sarawak’,” he said.

However, Dr Rundi also said the industry players, including the farmers, should not confine themselves only to Rambungan as there were also potential lands that could be opened up for shrimp-farming in Lawas, Limbangand Tanjung Manis – among other areas.

Adding on, he said for the RM1 billion industry target to be achievable, the shrimp players might need about 7,000 hectares of land in order to reach the right level of production or quantity.

Dr Rundi said shrimp-farming activities had been carried out in Sarawak “for a very long time” with smallholders’ participation.

“But it takes now to realise that it can be done on a larger scale. The government also realises that for the industry to be big, there is a need for a smart partnership.”

In this respect, Dr Rundi regarded the PPNS-Sea Horse JV as looking bright provided that PPNS could learn from Sea Horse fast enough in order to become the icon of the shrimp business.

“With PPNS around, Sea Horse and other farmers could then have the government perspective of things,” he said.

Meanwhile, Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Deputy Minister I Datuk Abdul Rahman Ismail said Rambungan Aqua Life was established in September last year solely for shrimp-farming over 298 hectares of PPNS land parcels at Loba Stoh, Rambungan in Lundu.

A potential area for earth pond covering 130 hectares would be developed by end of 2026, while the rest of it would be developed to accommodate intensive canvas tanks after 2027, he added.

“By 2024, the place (at Rambungan) aims to produce 100 tonnes of shrimps worth altogether at RM1.8 million, and followed by 2025 with 260 tonnes worth RM4.7 million, by 2026 with 420 tonnes worth RM8.3 million, and by 2027 with 800 tonnes worth RM14 million,” said Dr Abdul Rahman, also the chairman of PPNS.

In a press statement issued separately, Rambungan Aqua Life said the JV agreement has birthed a monumental achievement with the development of a 12-hectare pond, standing as the largest of its kind in Malaysia.

“At the heart of this venture is a harmonious blend of extensive traditional aquaculture practices and cutting-edge technology to boost shrimp production. Sustainable production sits at the core of this JV’s objectives, aiming to set a new industry standard,” it said.

“Today (Oct 2), a significant stocking event sees three million shrimps introduced into the newly-developed pond. This event not only symbolises a promising start for Rambungan Aqua Life Sdn Bhd, but also showcases the potential of integrating smart-farming solutions within the extensive system framework.”

The utilisation of modern innovations such as paddle wheels and smart feeders would significantly contribute towards stabilising the pond’s ecosystem, ensuring a thriving, sustainable environment for shrimp growth, said the company.

“Rambungan Aqua Life is not just embarking on a journey of sustainable shrimp –farming, but is also pioneering a smart farming approach that could revolutionise the broader aquaculture sector in Malaysia and potentially beyond,” it added.

Also present yesterday were Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Deputy Minister II Martin Ben, advisor to the ministry Tan Sri William Mawan, and Seahorse Corporation chief executive officer Sim Ing Jye.