Education minister: Home-based teaching and learning to be implemented when API readings cross 200 causing schools to close

GENTING HIGHLANDS (Oct 3): The home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) will be implemented when the Air Pollutant Index (API) readings exceed 200 causing schools to close, said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

“When the API readings exceed 100 we will immediately stop outside activities and monitor all other situations. If the readings exceed 200, schools will be closed and PdPR will be implemented.

“We ask all schools to monitor the API readings from time to time and comply with the guidelines and instructions related to weather safety…we have experience in handling this and we will continue as usual, no problem,” she said.

She told reporters this after opening the 3rd International Conference on Educational Leadership and Management at Institut Aminuddin Baki today.

Yesterday, Fadhlina urged schools to adhere to the guidelines that stipulate no outside activities can be conducted when the API readings reach 100, among other things, due to the current haze.

As of 10am today, the Air Pollutant Index Management System (APIMS) website under the Department of Environment recorded seven areas with unhealthy API readings of which Nilai in Negeri Sembilan is the most affected area with an API reading of 157 followed by Cheras in Kuala Lumpur with 155.

An API reading of zero to 50 indicates that the air quality is good; 51 to 100, moderate; 101 to 200, unhealthy; 201 to 300, very unhealthy; and above 300, hazardous.

On the issue of education autonomy rights involving Sabah and Sarawak, she said the matter is still being evaluated by the special committee of the 1963 Malaysia Agreement. — Bernama