Grace the Robot among keynote speakers at WCIT | IDECS 2023

KUCHING (Oct 3): The 27th World Congress on Innovation and Technology 2023, along with the 6th International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (WCIT | IDECS 2023), will feature industry experts, exhibitions, forums, and more.

Among the highlights for Day 1 is leading futurist and CEO of ‘Tomorrow’, Mike Walsh, who is slated to be the keynote speaker sharing insights on the topic of ‘The AI Powered Organisation’.

Also featured on the same day will be chief scientist and chief advisor for Digital Economy to the Sarawak government, Prof Jugdutt (Jack) Singh, who will be sharing more about the Sarawak Digital Economy Blueprint Key Driver of Post Covid Development Strategy 2030.

Day 2 will feature Grace the Robot, hailed as the world’s premier nursing assistant robot developed by Awakening Health, as the keynote speaker and will delve into the realm of robotics, AI, and the future of healthcare.

Additionally, world-renowned robot scientist Prof Hiroshi Ishiguro will be featured as the keynote speaker for Day 3, discussing on ‘Avatar and the Future Society Speaker’.

Taking place from Oct 4-6 at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK), attendees can expect to be immersed in a world of pioneering ideas and visionary strategies, poised to drive the tech industry forward.

The Borneo Post is an official media partner of the event.

