Halal mooncake embodies unity, togetherness, says Fatimah

KUCHING (Oct 3): The availability of halal mooncakes in the market is the manifestation of spirit of unity and togetherness among Sarawak’s multiracial society, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister said the increasing sales of halal mooncakes at the recent Kuching-Intercultural Mooncake Festival shows that the Chinese cultural festival can be shared and celebrated by the diverse community.

“In the past, it was hard to find halal mooncakes. But the situation has changed. Today we can see that there are many halal mooncakes being sold at the festival.

“This multicultural celebration is exemplary, and we realise that the halal mooncakesare well-received by the communities,” she said, adding that such event has helped promote greater understanding and respect for one another.

Fatimah said this at the ‘Jalinan Kasih’ programme at the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP)multipurpose hall in Sungai Tengah, Matang here Sunday, where she graced the food aid presentation ceremony to the poor and needy.

Fatimah lauded the event’s organisers, The Carnation Club of Kuching and Samarahan and SUPP Sungai Tengah Branch women section, for their charitable initiatives.

“There are misconceptions that welfare assistance is only given to one race, but as long as the applicants are Sarawakians, they can apply for the assistance.

“This is a commendable spirit of showing compassion and the willingness to help the unfortunate and such generosity is a contributing factor to our unity,” she added.

Also present at the event was Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman.