Indonesian in Sibu charged with murdering countryman ordered to enter defence

SIBU (Oct 3) An Indonesian man charged with fatally stabbing his countryman in Tanjung Manis last year was ordered to enter his defence after the High Court today ruled that the prosecution had established a prima facie case against him.

Judge Wong Siong Tung made the ruling after having heard the evidence at the close of the prosecution’s case and submissions from both prosecution and defence.

He said there was compelling or sufficiently strong evidence to suggest that the accused, Muh Sakkar Arakee, had inflicted the stab wound by the use of a dagger.

“The type of gravity with the resulting injury the accused inflicted on the deceased was sufficient in the ordinary course of nature to cause the deceased’s death,” he said.

Wong said Muh Sakkar in his defence call could either choose to give evidence under oath from the witness box; unsworn statement from the dock; or to remain silent.

The accused, represented by lawyer Ranbir Singh Sangha, chose to give a sworn statement.

Muh Sakkar was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code with causing the death of Hapil Jamal at a workers’ quarters at the Ship Building Industrial Zone in Bandar Baru Tanjung Manis, Sarikei between 10.30pm and 11pm on Oct 14, 2022.

If convicted, he faces the death sentence or between 30 and 40 years in prison, and not less than 12 strokes of the cane.

The trial continues on Oct 20, 2023.

Prosecuting the case is Deputy Public Prosecutor Mark Kenneth Netto.