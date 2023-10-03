Lee: Robust, multi-faceted approach is essential to combat haze effectively

KUCHING (Oct 3): The recurring problem of haze in Malaysia has been a matter of increasing concern, posing significant health risks and environmental issues, said Alliance for Safe Community chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

Lee pointed out that despite regional agreements like the Asean Agreement on Transboundary Haze Pollution (AATHP), progress in resolving this crisis has been sluggish.

“The looming threats of climate change and El Nino conditions make it imperative to act swiftly. A robust and multi-faceted approach is essential to combat the haze effectively,” he said in a press statement today.

Lee stressed that the key to curbing haze at its source lies in strict law enforcement.

“Despite existing laws that prohibit open burning, lax enforcement has made these regulations less effective. Hefty fines and jail terms for repeat offenders could serve as potent deterrents against illegal activities,” he added.

Apart from that, Lee said educating the public about the far-reaching effects of haze is crucial, adding that these effects range from immediate health impacts like respiratory issues to long-term environmental degradation.

“A public awareness campaign can not only educate but also create a vigilant community that reports illegal burning activities,” he said.

Lee said since haze is not confined by national borders, international cooperation is vital.

“Strengthening the AATHP and fostering collaboration among Asean nations can result in more effective collective action. This could range from coordinated firefighting missions to data sharing and a regional early warning system,” he added.

He said the importance of widespread air quality monitoring cannot be understated, adding that real-time updates can help the public make informed decisions, such as avoiding outdoor activities during unhealthy air quality levels and using protective masks and air purifiers indoors.

“Having a set of emergency protocols can expedite the response to hazardous air quality levels. These could include temporary school closures, the halting of outdoor events, and the distribution of masks and air purifiers to the public.”

Noting that technology can offer a myriad of innovative solutions in this digital age, Lee said investment in haze-combatting technologies, such as drones equipped with water or fire-retardant mechanisms and large-scale air purifiers, could be revolutionary in this fight.

“Slash and burn activities are a major source of haze, and It is crucial to hold the responsible companies accountable. Regulatory bodies should enforce sustainable land-use practices, with punitive actions like licence revocations for repeated violations.

“Encouraging climate-resilient agricultural practices could reduce the need for slash and burn land clearing. Incentives could be provided to farmers for adopting more sustainable farming methods.”

Lee said effective forest management such as creating firebreaks, controlled burns during less risky periods, and involving local communities in forest management initiatives can also play a critical role in minimising the risk of forest fires.

“Haze in Malaysia is a multi-faceted issue requiring immediate and sustained action. A comprehensive approach combining regulatory measures, public engagement, and technological advances can help in mitigating this ongoing problem.

“The onus lies on every segment of society, from regulatory bodies to the general public, to play an active role in making Malaysia haze-free.”