Lim: RM2.34 mln for upgrading of 23 schools in Sarawak

SIBU (Oct 3): The Ministry of Education (MoE) has approved an allocation of RM2.34 million for the upgrading of 23 schools in Sarawak.

Deputy Education Minister Lim Hui Ying announced the allocation at a press conference held during her visit to SMK St Elizabeth here as part of her 10-day visit to Sarawak which ended today.

“During my field trips, I had visited 17 schools in Sarawak and had gathered lots of information, input and suggestions that can be used as a reference in our next planning,” she said.

Lim said the funding from the MoE included allocations to upgrade toilets amounting to RM70,000 and for government aided schools (SBK).

“Today, in Sibu, the amount to be given includes the SBK allocations of RM110,000 to SMK St Elizabeth, SJKC Tiong Hing (RM100,000) and SJKC Thai Kwang (RM100,000). So the total allocation in Sibu is RM310,000.”

Touching on her visit, Lim said the main purpose was to monitor the conditions of the schools she visited in Miri, Bintulu, Kuching, Bau, Sarikei and Sibu.

Asked about MoE’s focus for Sarawak for next year, Lim said the ministry’s main focus is to speed up the process of rehabilitating poor schools in Sarawak, especially those with scale seven status.

“The Prime Minister had recently talked about the construction of many poor schools in Sarawak and indeed, we are in the process of rehabilitating these poor schools in Sarawak.

“Many poor schools in Sarawak have scale seven statue and these schools need to be demolished and new ones have to be built. And this is one of the wishes of the MoE, which is to speed up this process.”

In addition, Lim said the MoE also focused on student dropouts, especially in rural areas where the MoE is working on how to overcome this situation.

Lim expressed gratitude that MoE is one of the ministries that will get a large allocation in next year’s budget as informed by the Prime Minister.

“We are very grateful because the allocation is one of the largest. This is very important because many of our schools are very old and in need of maintenance.

“We also we want our children to learn in a safe and comfortable environment. These children are the future leaders of the country, so we need to make sure the education they receive is the best.”

Lim also touched on the government’s plan to introduce the Madani Concept into the education system to give quality, ethical, fair ad holistic education of world standard for children so that they can grow up to become knowledgeable people useful to the nation.

She said efficient and transparent communication between the ministries and the schools is very important.

Those at the event included Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker and Lanang MP Alice Lau, Sibu MP Oscar Ling, Senator Roderick Wong, former Bukit Assek assemblywoman Irene Chang, Sarawak Education Department deputy director (Learning Sector) Dr Les Met, Sibu deputy district education officer Siti Mariam Abdul Rahman, Father Paul Chee and the school’s principal Chee Hue Yiang.