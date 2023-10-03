Lukanisman: More user-friendly Bekenu health clinic taking shape

MIRI (Oct 3): The upgrading of the Tun Abang Haji Openg health clinic at Simpang Bekenu with more patient-friendly facilities is underway and on track for completion by December this year.

Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni in a Facebook post said the project is part of his ministry’s programme this year to repair and upgrade 38 dilapidated health clinics in Sarawak.

Six of these projects were delivered in August, he added.

“For this clinic at Simpang Bekenu, the upgrade involves refurbishing the quarters and building new outpatient and emergency rooms.

“Patients had previously complained about the difficulties faced in going up and down the narrow stairwell,” he said.

Lukanisman had visited the project site last week to inspect the progress of the works.

He did not reveal the cost of the project in his post.

Undertaken under the Bitara madani programme, the respective clinics had been earlier identified for repairs or upgrades by the Health Ministry.