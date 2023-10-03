Man in Kuching jailed for stealing mobile phone, RM25 while victim slept

KUCHING (Oct 3): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a 32-year-old unemployed man to four months in jail for stealing a woman’s mobile phone and RM25.

Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan meted out the sentence against Johan Bujang after he pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Section 380 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

Johan committed the offence at a house in Kampung Bako Ulu, Jalan Bako here around 5.30am on Sept 29.

Based on the facts of the case, when the 32-year-old victim woke up, she found that her mobile phone placed on a table in her living room and RM25 cash in her wallet was missing.

Despite searching extensively, she could not locate the items and suspected they had been stolen. The estimated loss was RM700.

The victim subsequently lodged a police report, which led to Johan’s arrest on the same day around 11.30pm.

The investigation found that Johan had entered the victim’s house through the unlocked front door and stolen the cash and cellphone.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case while Johan was unrepresented by legal counsel.