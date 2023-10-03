Nanta: Works Ministry receives 10 times more complaints of road damage via MYJalan

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 3): Complaints of road damage received by the Works Ministry (KKR) through the MYJalan application since it was launched in August, in line with the MY Jalan campaign, have increased 10 times.

Its minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi said it was a positive development and a testament to the people’s concern for the quality of life and the government’s proactive efforts in ensuring the country’s road infrastructure is in good and safe condition.

He said Malaysia’s experience in relation to road safety and maintenance was among those shared at the 27th World Road Congress, organised by the Permanent Association of International Road Congresses (PIARC), held in Prague, Czech Republic from yesterday until Oct 6.

“In the opening speech delivered by PIARC president Nazir Alli at the congress, he emphasised that road safety is a shared responsibility and this is certainly in line with the spirit raised in the MYJalan campaign.

“This campaign aims to increase accountability and promote awareness among road users, industry players and government agencies that roads are a shared responsibility,” he said in a statement here today.

This campaign, he said, is also in line with the Vision Zero strategy introduced by Sweden and implemented by most countries including Malaysia and the European Union (EU) since 2019 to ensure future generations have the mindset that ‘accidents can be prevented and every death in an accident is unacceptable.

“This campaign also acts as a collective effort and advocacy platform in educating road users about road maintenance.

“Road maintenance activities are important to control the rate of damage and ensure that road services are at their best, further guaranteeing the comfort and safety of all parties,” he said.

Nanta said the ministry KKR will continue to improve the user complaint channel through the MYJalan application as a road maintenance monitoring system, thus overcoming critical issues that users often face, especially damaged or potholed roads.

In the same conference, Nanta also shared several other matters including Malaysia’s commitment to implement the Global Plan for the Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021-2030.

Also highlighted is the initiative of the Transport Research Centre at the University of Malaya which has introduced a new Master’s programme through coursework, the Master of Road Safety Engineering which is seen to be relevant to the country’s current needs in dealing with road safety issues.

Themed ‘Together On The Road Again’, the 27th World Road Congress which was opened by the Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Czech Senate president Milos Vystrcil, was attended by more than 22 countries. – Bernama