No Cabinet reshuffle tomorrow, says Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 3): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he will not announce any news about a possible Cabinet reshuffle tomorrow.

Speculation that Anwar would reshuffle his Cabinet has intensified since the Pulai and Simpang Jeram by-elections last month.

“Nothing tomorrow,” he said, when asked about the possibility of him announcing his decision tomorrow.

Previously, a news outlet suggested that Anwar could use filling the vacancy caused by the death of Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub as an opportunity to reorganise his Cabinet.

Last week, Anwar said he needed to consider matters first when asked about the rumours that he was planning to reshuffle his Cabinet.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi fuelled the speculation when he said on Sunday that he believed a Cabinet reshuffle would likely happen and soon. — Malay Mail