OM Sarawak looks forward to educating public on smelting industry

KUCHING (Oct 3): OM Materials (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd is looking forward to educating the public on the smelting industry in Sarawak, during the 27th World Congress on Innovation Technology 2023 and the 6th International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (WCIT | IDECS 2023).

OM Holdings (OMH) executive chairman Low Ngee Tong said OM Sarawak had signed a memorandum of agreement with University Malaysia Sarawak in February 2022 for the Certificate in Manufacturing Technology (Smelting) Programme.

“We hope to attract locals to join this industry to nurture a skilled smelting workforce in Sarawak,” he said.

A certified Mechanical Engineer graduating from National University of Singapore and boasting over 42 years of involvement in the steel, ferro alloy and building material sectors across Asia, Low has served as CEO of OMH since the company’s incorporation and subsequent listing in 1998 – assuming the role of executive chairman in October 2008.

His extensive professional background was cultivated through roles at esteemed companies such as Chiyoda Limited, a global Japanese civil engineering group; as well as Intraco Limited, Intraco Resources Pte Limited, and C Itoh Limited – a significant Japanese metals trading house.

He has also notably established a robust network for marketing both in China and on an international scale.

Aside from that, Low has established business relationships and sterling reputation with various prominent multinational corporations in Asia and has been instrumental in OMH’s successful expansion from its Singapore base to operations spanning China, Malaysia, South Africa, and Australia.

At WCIT | IDECS, visitors will have a unique opportunity to explore a diverse array of samples, with each exhibit representing the cornerstone of industries reliant on essential elements that are integral to the production of steel and other vital materials.

Among them are manganese ore, which is one of the most commonly used industrial metals in the world and has a long and established history – its integration into steel production traces back to the 18th century, making it indispensable in modern steelmaking.

Visitors will also come up close to silicon elements such as silicon alloy, which are a group of ferro alloys with silicon as the main alloying element, and silicon metal which are produced through the smelting of quartz and coke, as well as classified by the impurity levels of iron, aluminium, and calcium present in the alloy.

OM Sarawak is a wholly owned subsidiary of OM Holdings Limited, and is the owner and operator of the group’s flagship ferrosilicon and manganese alloys smelter plant in Sarawak.

Located in the Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy within Samalaju Industrial Park, OM Sarawak predominantly runs on renewable hydropower and has a total design production of over 500,000 tonnes per annum.

With OM Sarawak being the largest ferroalloy smelter in the region, second to China, the cutting-edge plant consists of eight main workshops, with two units of 25.5 MVA furnaces in each.

WCIT | IDECS takes place at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching from Oct 4-6.

The Borneo Post is an official media partner of the event.

Members of the public who wish to visit WCIT|IDECS exhibitions are encouraged to scan the QR Code in the advertisement published in The Borneo Post and carried on its website.