Phoenix Meranek Club crowned overall champion of 2nd NSIX Muaythai Challenge

KUCHING (Oct 3): Phoenix Meranek Club was crowned the overall champion of the 2nd NSIX Muaythai Challenge on Sunday.

The Samarahan-based club captured 10 gold medals while Sting Muaythai Club emerged as the runner-up after bagging eight gold medals.

The individual competition saw Mohammad Izzat Zulfaqar Hazrid representing SS Fighters Muaythai Club lifting the Dato’ Sri Fadillah Yusof Cup after defeating his opponent, Muhd Nurizman from Sting Muaythai Club in the 60-63.5kg clash.

Phoenix Meranek Club’s Mohamad Hasbullah Mood did not let his team down when he successfully lifted the Super 4 trophy of the FAZZ Cup in the men’s category (51kg) after defeating Muhammad Shahriezan Masran from MTK Muaythai Kenyalang.

Meanwhile, the Super 4 trophy of the FAZZ Cup in the female category (35-38kg) was won by Rentap Muaythai Club’s Emylia Ghazali Zulfika, who defeated Sting Muaythai Club’s Miza Syaziela Saufie.

The winner of the FAZZ Cup Superfight match was Petra Jaya Muaythai’s boxer Muhammad Nur Aiman Aiman Kamaruddin who defeated Ayu Arashaqasha from Legacy Muaythai in the 48-51kg.

Other winners included Mohd Ary Hakimi (KRA Warrior Muaythai: 42-45kg), Arieana Atieqah Suparman (Sting Muaythai Club: 20-23kg), Nur Aiman Ziqriey Nurazman (Kilas Muaythai Petra Jaya: 29-32kg), Kenji Tsan Jin Wei (Mad Fight: 34-37kg), Damian Casey Daniel (D30 Miri: 31-33kg), Peter Alexzander Chandrasaga Ran (Bau Muaythai Club: 32-34kg), Mohd Adam Mohd Yusri (Phoenix Meranek Club: 48-51kg), Abdul Raffi Abd Kareem Firdaus (Phoenix Meranek Club: 22-25kg), Delvin Dexter Noeng (Bau Muaythai Club: 40-43kg), Azra Elharis Azly (Sting Muaythai Club: 30-32kg), Dylan Casey Daniel (D30 Miri: 27-30kg), Mohd Hazzriq Haikal (Phoenix Meranek Club: 19-22kg), Ahmad Zaquan Ashary Fauzi (Phoenix Meranek Club: 21-24kg) and Hasrol Aidil Abdullah (Kilas Muaythai Petra Jaya: 25-27kg).

Also topping their respective categories were Ahmad Shahrizal Wafie Muhazi Shahrimi (Legacy Muaythai: 27-30kg), Muhd Hakim Abdullah (Sting Muaythai Club: 32-34kg), Muhammad Khuzairie Zaidie (KRA Warrior Muaythai: 35-42kg), Rizz Ezzandy Iswandy (MTK Muaythai Kenyalang: 27-30kg), Darre L David (Phoenix Meranek Club: 37-40kg), Wy’fie Firdaus (Rentap Muaythai: 40-42kg), Lima Jauku Youngley (Bau Muaythai Club: 42-45kg), Wy’jie Firdaus Aziz (Rentap Muaythai: 45-48kg), Muhammad Irfan Darwisy (Sting Muaythai Club: 48-51kg), Nur Arifah Mahsunah Baharom (Phoenix Meranek Club: 42-45kg), Nur Iklil Zarifah Mohamad Affandi (Sting Muaythai Club: 45 -48kg), Hiu Bong Shen (Mad Fight: 51-54kg), Khairul Naufal Wafiq (Phoenix Meranek Club: 48-51kg), Nuno Redzha (Sting Muaythai Club: 48-51kg), Stanislaus Liew (SS Fighters Muaythai Club: 63.5 -67kg), Zulhizam Zulhisham (Sting Muaythai Club: 54-57kg), Mohd Nazri Zaidi (Kilas Muaythai Petra Jaya: 48-51kg) and Mohamad Firdaus Hakimi Yusuf (Legacy Muaythai: 57-60kg).

Chief Political Secretary to the Premier of Sarawak cum Tupong state assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman gave away the main prizes.

Also present was Sarawak State Muaythai Association (PMNS) deputy president Azmanni Mohamed who represented the president Jumaat Ibrahim.

About 90 participants from various local clubs from Kuching, Samarahan, Bau, Bintulu and Miri took part in the NSIX Muaythai Challenge that was held at the Multipurpose Hall of the Royal Malaysian Customs Academy (Akmal) along Jalan Matang here from Sept 30 to Oct 1.

The competition was jointly organised by PMNS and N6 Tupong Service Centre.