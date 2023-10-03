Police to act on 500 colonies of illegal immigrants in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 3): Police are making several plans to deal with the influx of illegal immigrants (PTI) in Sabah.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun said they are studying the information from the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) claiming that the PTI have formed up to 500 colonies in the state.

“There is truth to what ESSCom said about the PTI colonies and information also revealed the existence of several PTI colonies throughout Sabah.

“We are monitoring the existence of colonies that ESSCon and the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) have gathered and we are in the process to implement several actions to deal with this problem as best as possible.

“We will also instruct all police districts to take the appropriate action,” he said after receiving eight high-powered motorcycles costing RM1.076 million in two phases from the State Government.

The event saw Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor presenting four motorcycles under the first phase to Jauteh and the Sabah police at Menara Kinabalu on Tuesday.

Also present was State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Sr Safar Untong.

Jauteh said the motorcycles will be used for special assignments.

“We will ensure that all eight motorcycles will be used for special assignments to ensure security in Sabah run smoothly,” he said, adding that the motorcycle will be assigned on Friday.

The Soft Tail Low Rider St Harley Davidson model is powered by a V-Twin engine with a capacity of 1,923 CC. It has an engine power of 168 Nm with 3500 tORUQE (RPM) and equipped with 105hp horsepower equivalent to 5020 RPM.

These motorcycles are often used as traffic escort in foreign countries such as the United States, however it was first used for prestige escort assignments in Sabah.