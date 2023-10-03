Political stability crucial for Malaysia’s economic recovery, says DPM Fadillah

PUTRAJAYA (Oct 3): Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof called on all parties to maintain political stability because it has a significant impact on efforts to restore the country’s economy.

Speaking in a press conference after officiating the 4th Palm Biodiesel Conference here today, he said investors will only come if the country has a clear national policy and strategy as well as political stability.

Therefore, Fadillah, who is also the minister of plantation and commodities, called on all parties in politics to unite to ensure the country’s political stability by providing a constructive view on how to improve the economy including attracting foreign investors to the country.

“My advice and hope are, regardless of one’s political affiliation… whenever you want to debate and be political, make sure it is based on development.

“If we keep changing the governments, investors will definitely not come,” he said when asked to comment on Prime Minister Datuk Anwar Ibrahim’s statement yesterday that some parties were unhappy and wanted to break up the unity government because they were jealous of the coalition’s strength.

Anwar, who is also Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, said this in his speech at the Ceramah Mega Perpaduan Madani at Dataran Simpang Pelangai yesterday, as the cooperation involving PH with Barisan Nasional (BN), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is a solid coalition. — Bernama