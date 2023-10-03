Porter jailed for molesting woman at staff hostel

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 3): A porter was jailed for 20 months by a Magistrate’s Court here on Tuesday for molesting a woman at a staff hostel last month.

The 24-year-old victim fled from the hostel room after she squeezed and punched the accused Rejuan Abdul Kahar’s private parts.

Magistrate Lovely Natasha Charles imposed the custodial sentence on Rejuan, 31, after he pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 354 of the Penal Code.

The indictment provides for a jail term of up to 10 years or with a fine and whipping or any two of the said punishments upon conviction.

The molest incident took place at the female staff hostel in Penampang on September 27.

The court heard that on the incident day, the victim was sleeping when she suddenly woke up and saw a man (Rejuan) holding her right leg.

She immediately pushed the accused and both of them fell from the bed.

There was a scuffle between both of them on the floor and the victim had tried to flee from the place.

However, Rejuan hugged the victim who took an iron hanger and hit his head.

The victim had shouted for help from her friends.

Rejuan then pulled the victim’s hair and hugged her from behind and fondly touched her breast and pulled her pants.

The victim had again tried to flee from Rejuan by squeezing and punching his private parts and managed to escape.

With the help of the victim’s friends, Rejuan was arrested.

In mitigation, National Legal Aid Foundation counsel Carmen Khoo, who represented Rejuan, prayed for a lenient sentence for the accused on the grounds that he is taking care of his mother, who has health problem.

In reply, the prosecution urged the court to impose a deterrent sentence.

The court ordered Rejuan to serve his jail term from the date of his arrest.