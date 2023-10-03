Sabah to hold another beauty pageant

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 3): Sabah will hold another beauty pageant, the 26th Miss Tourism International 2023 World Final.

Fifty countries have confirmed participating in the biggest pageantry event ever on November 25 at Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here.

This pageant with the theme “Bringing The World To Sabah”, will make Sabah a travel destination for other countries.

Prior to the final night, the delegates will be engaging in many tourism activities for the promotion of Sabah tourism.

They will visit the Orang Utan Sanctuary and Sun Bear Conservation Centre in Sandakan as well as Tuaran and Tamparuli to experience the hospitality of Sabah and its beautiful places.

Founder of Miss Tourism pageant, Tan Sri Datuk Danny Ooi, and joint organising chairpersons Genie Chua and Xandria Ban have called on Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor to brief him on the event.

Sabah hosted the Miss World Malaysia 2023 in August and Miss International Malaysia 2023 on Sunday.