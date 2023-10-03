Sarawak Energy assures Bakun Dam “in good and safe condition”

KUCHING (Oct 3): The Dam Safety Flying Squad has found Bakun Dam in “good and safe condition” during its inspection in 2021 and 2022, said Sarawak Energy Berhad, the dam’s owner and operator.

Contrary to a Bernama report on Monday that the squad found Bakun Dam and seven others nationwide damaged and in need of repairs, Sarawak Energy said in a statement today that the squad had given its positive findings during its exit presentation to the company.

It pointed out that besides the audit conducted by the squad, which is an ad-hoc team coordinated by the Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Ministry (NRECC) and comprising experts from various technical departments, it had also appointed independent international hydropower consultants to conduct Dam Safety Review audits.

This was being carried out for all of its hydro dams every five to seven years in accordance with the requirements established by the Malaysia Dam Safety Management Guidelines (MyDAMS) and the International Committee on Large Dams (ICOLD).

“The last dam safety review for Bakun Dam was conducted in October 2022 and found the dam to be in fair and good condition,” Sarawak Energy said.

Nonetheless, it said action had been taken based on the latest international independent review panel and the Dam Safety Flying Squad’s audit findings for 2022.

The proactive measures taken by the state utility company, as pointed out in the statement, are:

• Sediment formation in the reservoir – the Bakun Dam is designed to withstand sedimentation up to 1,000 years.

• Instrumentation condition – comments by the auditors have been addressed.

• Dam seepage level is normal and within tolerance.

• Integrity of main structures – minor defects highlighted in the audits were not detrimental to the structure stability, and have been rectified.

• Minor soil erosion of downstream slopes of Bakun Dam were assessed as non-critical and have been resolved.

Sarawak Energy added that it has two dam inspectors certified by the Malaysian National Committee on Large Dams, and its Dam Safety Division conducts biannual internal reviews on top of the daily, weekly and monthly routine inspections conducted by its onsite personnel.

“Earlier this year, the Bakun Dam’s Seismicity System was refurbished, and instrumentation was also automated,” it said.

In the statement, it said that its hydropower facilities have been designed according to the highest international technical standards for durability and safety.

“Specifically, its hydropower projects are designed in accordance with guidelines established by ICOLD, an international body set up in 1928 to share knowledge and set standards and guidelines to ensure that dams are built and operated safely.

“These guidelines are also used to ensure dam safety worldwide including seismically active regions of the world such as the Himalayas and Japan,” it said.

The company went on to list down awards that Bakun Dam had received, including Best Dam Operator (under the Dam Safety Programme category) at the International Conference on Dam Safety Management and Engineering in March 2023.

Bernama on Monday reported that the NRECC’s flying squad, in its inspection from 2021 to 2022 found that eight dams, including Bakun Dam, have been damaged and could pose a threat to residents and property in the event of failure.

The NRECC in a statement said the results of the inspection found high sediment formation in the reservoir, damage to instrumentation and water control equipment, seepage, damage to the integrity of concrete structures, soil erosion and the signs of collapse.

NRECC said the cost of repair and maintenance for the eight dams is estimated at RM135.82 million and the dam owners need to provide a special provision for maintenance.

“As an interim measure, the federal government is willing to consider providing financial support to dam owners who do not have financial resources if there is an urgent need,” it said.

NRECC said it plans to continue the function of the flying squad to inspect other dams, especially those over 50 years old.