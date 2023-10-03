Sarawak’s own mobile tech company Pay & Go to feature at WCIT | IDECS

KUCHING (Oct 3): Sarawak mobile technology company Pay & Go Sdn Bhd is among the exhibitors at the 27th World Congress on Innovation and Technology 2023 and 6th International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (WCIT | IDECS 2023) at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching from tomorrow (Oct 4) to Oct 6.

Known for offering convenient lifestyle services and rapid payment solutions for a range of kiosk transactions and smart city digitisation initiatives, Pay & Go currently operates 40 active parking facilities, with an additional 50 sites scheduled to launch soon in Sarawak and Kuala Lumpur.

Its CEO Eddie Wee said Pay & Go specialises in cost-effective cashless payment integration for various businesses, including those involving internet of things (IoT), mobile apps and kiosks such as printing services, vending machines, online ventures, and parking management.

“As its name suggests, Pay & Go simplifies the process for users, meaning users only need to download the app and make payments via Pay & Go, linking seamlessly with their preferred e-wallet service providers,” he said.

A number of innovations will be exhibited by the company at WCIT | IDECS 2023, namely Smart Contactless Parking, Advanced Parking Space Booking, Shareable Power Bank (Charge and Go), Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Solutions, as well as Food & Beverage eReservation and eFoodCourt service.

The Borneo Post is an official media partner of the event.

Members of the public who wish to visit WCIT|IDECS exhibitions are encouraged to scan the QR Code in the advertisement published in The Borneo Post and carried on its website.