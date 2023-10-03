SGH looking for patient’s next-of-kin

KUCHING (Oct 3): Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) is looking for the next-of-kin of a patient Choo Kueh Choi, who is believed to be from Kampung Pichin in Serian.

In a statement, the hospital said no other personal information is available when the patient was referred by Serian Hospital to be admitted to SGH for further treatment.

It said the patient has been living alone and both his parents have passed away.

“Based on the information from the patient, he has three other siblings who are living in Lundu, Sarikei and Singapore respectively with their own family,” it said.

The hospital said the patient has not been in contact with his siblings for a long time and there is no mean to contact his family members.

Thus, it urged any next-of-kin of the patient to contact Medical Social Work Department officer Aime Yusup at 082-276666 (ext 4338) during office hours or medical officer Dr Mark at 017-3066537 immediately.