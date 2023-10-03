SJK Tiong Hin receives grants totalling RM100,000

SIBU (Oct 3): SJK Tiong Hin has received allocations totalling RM100,000, said Deputy Minister of Education Lim Hui Ying.

During her visit to the school today, she said RM50,000 is from the maintenance assistance fund and the remaining RM50,000 is from the working trip fund (LTP).

Lim presented a mock cheque for the grants to SJK Tiong Hin board of management chairman Lu Moung Huat witnessed by Sibu MP Oscar Ling, headmaster Hii Ching Ung, and former Bukit Assek assemblywoman Irene Chang.

After touring the school, she said SJK Tiong Hin is among the 160 government-aided schools in Sarawak that had received maintenance funds this year.

“These maintenance funds given by the Education Ministry are to ensure that the school buildings, equipment, and environment are always safe, comfortable, clean, and cheerful.

“This condition can create a conducive physical environment for the teaching and learning process and enhance the motivation of everyone in the school to achieve excellence in all aspects of the curriculum and co-curriculum,” she said.

Lim also said the ministry aims to establish a world-class education system that provides quality, ethical, fair, and holistic education to students.

“The ministry is fully committed to addressing issues faced by the schools and one of the issues that greatly concerns me is the maintenance of school infrastructure, which directly impacts the safety and comfort of students and teachers.

“As the deputy minister of education, I have a responsibility to monitor and ensure that all the ministry’s efforts are delivered to the grassroots level, benefitting all members of the school community,” she said.

She also expressed her appreciation to the school for supporting pupils with special educational needs (MBPK).

She pointed out that under the Malaysian Education Development Plan 2013 – 2025, various efforts have been made to improve access to and quality of education for these pupils.

“In the future, the ministry will enhance efforts to identify MBPK by conducting more screening sessions for students as early as four years old.

“Furthermore, collaboration with industries and training institutions will be intensified to expand opportunities for MBPK in the job market,” she added.