STU: Higher allocations to fix dilapidated schools in Sarawak

KUCHING (Oct 3): The Sarawak Teachers Union (STU) still expects the federal government to provide greater allocations under Budget 2024 to restore all dilapidated schools in the state.

Union president Kullin Djayang said this was important to ensure that all dilapidated schools in Sarawak, especially those in the rural pockets, could be restored.

He recalled that for last year, RM2.3 billion was allocated for school infrastructure facilities, while RM920 million was for the repair works on dilapidated schools especially in Sarawak and Sabah.

“If at present the national economy is getting better, we (STU) want the government to provide a larger amount of allocation to restore the all dilapidated schools in Sarawak so that the education sector can continue to operate smoothly,” he said when asked about theunion’s expectations from the Budget 2024, set for tabling in Parliament this Oct 13.

Kullin also expressed hope for the government to increase the number of Starlink devices up for distribution to schools in the rural and interior areas of Sarawak.

He felt that the previous purchase of 40 units of Starlink devices slated for Sarawak ‘was not enough’.

“STU insisted that the government should take into account the vast interiors of Sarawak and that there are still many areas that are very difficult to reach.

“Therefore the installation of the Starlink (devices) is a necessity in stimulating education, especially for people living in the interior parts of the state.”

On another matter, Kullin said STU really hoped that the government would consider increasing the salaries of civil servants by up to RM300, and also giving each of them a bonus equivalent to one-and-a-half months’ pay.

He pointed out that with teachers being civil servants, the STU would fully support the pay-raise proposal by Congress of Unions for Employees in Public and Civil Service (Cuepacs) president Datuk Adnan Mat meant to help ease the burden off the civil servants amidst the rising cost of living.

“Although the RM300 raise may seem to be too much, it’s very meaningful for the educators especially, and should be prioritised in the Budget 2024.”

Regarding the bonus from the federal government, he said the last time the civil servants received it was in 2012, and after that, they were only given special financial assistance.

Kullin then suggested the bonus of one-month-and-a-half salary, and if approved by the federal government under Budget 2024, the payout could be made in stages.

“Based on what we looked at last year, several states provided one to three months of bonuses for their respective state civil servants,” he added.